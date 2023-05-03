Here are all the new features added to Teams in April

Microsoft announced the new features it added to Microsoft Teams in April. The update delivers 20 new features to try, including Ultrasound Howling Detection. Here is a complete list of these features in every section of Teams.
Meeting
- Automatic lowering of a user’s raised hand after speaking
- Ultrasound Howling Detection
- Video Closed Captions in PowerPoint Live
- Green screen in Teams meetings
Teams Phone
- Federated group calling for GCCH and DoD
Teams Rooms and Devices
- Audiocodes RXV81 video collaboration bar for Microsoft Teams on Android
- Yealink Meeting Board Camera 6X for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android
- Bose Videobar VB-S for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows
- DTEN D7X 55” for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android
- Q-SYS NC 110 camera
- Q-SYS Certified Teams Rooms Bundle
- Aver TR313V2 Camera, Back of Room Presenter’s Camera
- Lenovo ThinkVision MC60 Monitor Webcam
Frontline Workers and Vertical Solutions
- Microsoft Teams: Approvals – Sequential Approvers Support
Mobile
- Attach cloud files in chat and channel from Teams Mobile
Platform
- App Geo Fencing
- Auto Install Approved Apps
Events
- Reminder Emails for Webinars
Teams for Education
- Viva Connections for Education General Availability
Government
- Support PSTN dial-in, dial-out, and call-me attendees in meetings to join Breakout Rooms for DoD and GCC High
Aside from these features, Microsoft also added some new features to the free version of the app. The list includes:
Microsoft Teams (free) – Desktop and Web
- Joining communities via Teams free on Windows 11
- Request to join a community
- Polls in communities and meeting chats
- Meeting notifications for meetings in the Teams calendar
- Meeting links viewing in a list after creating new meetings in Chat in Windows 11 for easier sharing and joining
Microsoft Teams (free) – Mobile
- Request to join a community
- Polls in communities and meeting chats
- Improved RSVP options for community events and event posts in communities are now dynamic