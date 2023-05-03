Here are all the new features added to Teams in April

Microsoft announced the new features it added to Microsoft Teams in April. The update delivers 20 new features to try, including Ultrasound Howling Detection. Here is a complete list of these features in every section of Teams.

Meeting

Automatic lowering of a user’s raised hand after speaking

Ultrasound Howling Detection

Video Closed Captions in PowerPoint Live

Green screen in Teams meetings

Teams Phone

Federated group calling for GCCH and DoD

Teams Rooms and Devices

Audiocodes RXV81 video collaboration bar for Microsoft Teams on Android

Yealink Meeting Board Camera 6X for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android

Bose Videobar VB-S for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows

DTEN D7X 55” for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android

Q-SYS NC 110 camera

Q-SYS Certified Teams Rooms Bundle

Aver TR313V2 Camera, Back of Room Presenter’s Camera

Lenovo ThinkVision MC60 Monitor Webcam

Frontline Workers and Vertical Solutions

Microsoft Teams: Approvals – Sequential Approvers Support

Mobile

Attach cloud files in chat and channel from Teams Mobile

Platform

App Geo Fencing

Auto Install Approved Apps

Events

Reminder Emails for Webinars

Teams for Education

Viva Connections for Education General Availability

Government

Support PSTN dial-in, dial-out, and call-me attendees in meetings to join Breakout Rooms for DoD and GCC High

Aside from these features, Microsoft also added some new features to the free version of the app. The list includes:

Microsoft Teams (free) – Desktop and Web

Joining communities via Teams free on Windows 11

Request to join a community

Polls in communities and meeting chats

Meeting notifications for meetings in the Teams calendar

Meeting links viewing in a list after creating new meetings in Chat in Windows 11 for easier sharing and joining

Microsoft Teams (free) – Mobile