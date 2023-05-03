Here are all the new features added to Teams in April

May

3, 2023

Microsoft announced the new features it added to Microsoft Teams in April. The update delivers 20 new features to try, including Ultrasound Howling Detection. Here is a complete list of these features in every section of Teams.

Meeting

  • Automatic lowering of a user’s raised hand after speaking
  • Ultrasound Howling Detection
  • Video Closed Captions in PowerPoint Live
  • Green screen in Teams meetings

Teams Phone

  • Federated group calling for GCCH and DoD

Teams Rooms and Devices

  • Audiocodes RXV81 video collaboration bar for Microsoft Teams on Android
  • Yealink Meeting Board Camera 6X for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android
  • Bose Videobar VB-S for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows
  • DTEN D7X 55” for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android
  • Q-SYS NC 110 camera
  • Q-SYS Certified Teams Rooms Bundle
  • Aver TR313V2 Camera, Back of Room Presenter’s Camera
  • Lenovo ThinkVision MC60 Monitor Webcam

Frontline Workers and Vertical Solutions

  • Microsoft Teams: Approvals – Sequential Approvers Support

Mobile

  • Attach cloud files in chat and channel from Teams Mobile

Platform

  • App Geo Fencing
  • Auto Install Approved Apps

Events

  • Reminder Emails for Webinars

Teams for Education

  • Viva Connections for Education General Availability

Government

  • Support PSTN dial-in, dial-out, and call-me attendees in meetings to join Breakout Rooms for DoD and GCC High

Aside from these features, Microsoft also added some new features to the free version of the app. The list includes:

Microsoft Teams (free) – Desktop and Web

  • Joining communities via Teams free on Windows 11
  • Request to join a community
  • Polls in communities and meeting chats
  • Meeting notifications for meetings in the Teams calendar
  • Meeting links viewing in a list after creating new meetings in Chat in Windows 11 for easier sharing and joining

Microsoft Teams (free) – Mobile

  • Request to join a community
  • Polls in communities and meeting chats
  • Improved RSVP options for community events and event posts in communities are now dynamic
