New Dell Cinema Guide app allows you to search for content across streaming services

Dell Technologies today announced a new app called Dell Cinema Guide which will act as a content guide for binge watchers. This new Dell Cinema Guide app allows users to quickly and easily find television shows and movies across more than 200 streaming services.

Dell Cinema Guide features:

Customize the way you search and discover movies and television shows across approximately 200 services, whether or not you are currently a subscriber.

Select a free services bundle to discover a range of aggregated free content.

Various search functionalities allow users to browse by genre, content type, actor/actress and more.

Review descriptions of movies and TV shows.

Track new and watched episodes of your favorite movies and TV shows.

Watch, rent, or buy after easily finding content.

Dell Cinema Guide can be downloaded today on any Windows 10 PC for free from Microsoft store.

Source: Dell