Neural Love Review: Is It the Best Free AI Art Generator?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This Neural Love review examines the core aspects of this AI art generator.

Read on to find out what you can do using this online platform and learn about its limitations.

What Is Neural Love?

Neural Love is a popular AI art generation tool. So far, the platform’s users created over 15 million images.

Besides text-to-image and image-to-image tools, Neural Love also has various audio, video, and image enhancement features. It’s a robust online tool, but the focus of this review is AI art generation, so I’ll prioritize the features related to that aspect.

Let’s begin!

Features

The online platform is a great option for creating free AI art. It has some advanced image-generation features as well. So, let’s explore these in more detail:

Text-to-Image Generator

Neural Love offers an easy way of creating AI art. The text-to-image generator lets you choose one of the seven styles, including photos, paintings, anime, and cyberpunk.

Apart from the option to enter your prompt, you can let the tool generate one for you.

Next, you can choose between two AI models – Neural Love’s AI model and DALL-E 3. The latter produces high-quality images and can better understand prompts. If you decide to use the DALL-E 3 model, each image will take 2 credits off your balance.

In comparison, the quality of AI images I created with the free NL AI model varied. However, most of them were a bit blurry and noisy, and people’s faces often looked strange.

As far as image sizes go, you can choose between three options and create horizontal, vertical, and square images. If, however, you want to create large, high-resolution images, you can use the HD mode.

Your images can be public and private, with the latter option requiring credits or a paid subscription.

Other settings that influence the quality of the output image are steps, prompt guidance, and a rendering engine. The more steps the image has, the better the quality. The prompt guidance value is used to determine how strictly you want the AI tool to follow the instructions. And different rendering engines produce different results, which you can see in the image below:

As you can see, the results are similar, and the quality of the images is good.

One thing I don’t like about Neural Love is that it leaves very little room for testing its features. You get only 5 credits. The cost of creating an HD image is 2 credits, so you can create two images if you plan carefully.

Compared to SeaArt AI, which gives you 150 credits to start with, and image generation tasks costing between 2 to 4 credits, Neural Love’s initial credit balance is low.

Image-to-Image Generator

The platform’s image-to-image generator is called AI Image Variations.

Once you add a picture, you can select the number of versions you’d like the tool to produce. Alternatively, you can change the style by selecting one of the categories I mentioned above, which will expand the image variety.

Apart from the tools this Neural Love review explored so far, the AI platform has a few more options that caught my attention.

One of the most interesting ones is a custom AI model. You can create one by uploading 20 or more images and training the AI model. You can use it instead of DALL-E or Neural Love’s AI model, and generate truly unique pictures.

The platform also has the Uncrop tool, which extends the dimensions of an existing image. It’s quite useful if you want to change the aspect ratio and use the pic for different social media sites.

Neural Love also offers more tools that allow you to improve the quality and color of your images. You can repair blurry pictures, upscale them, or create colorful versions of black-and-white images.

Now, let’s move on to the next chapter of this Neural Love review.

How To Use Neural Love

Follow the steps below to get started with this platform:

Visit the Neural Love website and click the Sign-Up button.

On the following screen, enter your email address, and create a password.

You’ll receive a confirmation code. Enter it, and you’ll be taken to your dashboard. From here, select AI Art Generator from the left side of the screen.

Then, choose the image category, and enter your prompt.

Optionally, you can set the image dimensions, switch the Neural Love AI model to DALL-E 3, enable the HD option, and make your image private. Note that these adjustments will cost 3 credits. So if you want to try the tool for free, make sure you use NL 1.0.3. AI model and turn the HD mode off. Click the Generate button, and wait for the results. That’s it!

Before wrapping this review up, let’s discuss the available pricing options.

Pricing

Neural Love is free to use, provided you’re using the platform’s default AI models with the HD mode turned off.

However, if you want to explore the platform’s capabilities to the fullest, you’ll need credits.

At the beginning of this Neural Love review, I mentioned that you get only 5 credits. And you’ll spend them quickly.

So, if you want to get more, you’ll need to subscribe. You can choose the number of credits you want to get every month and pay a monthly fee.

Another option is to go with the pay-as-you-go model. In this scenario, you select the number of credits you want to purchase, and you’re not tied to a subscription plan. Once you spend all your credits, you can purchase more.

As far as refunds go, Neural Love offers refunds for video enhancement projects. For other services, you should get in touch with their support team and read the site’s terms of service.

Neural Love Review – Verdict

So, is Neural Love a good AI art generator? The free AI model I’ve used provided me with inconsistent results. Furthermore, you won’t be able to experiment much with the free version due to strict credit limitations.

If you want to use all the platform’s tools and leverage the DALL-E 3 AI model and HD images, you’ll need to buy a subscription.

I recommend exploring other paid AI art generators too before making the final decision.

That’s all for this Neural Love review. Have fun exploring this AI art generator!