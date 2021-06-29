Meet Neeva, the world’s first private and ad-free search engine

Neeva is the world’s first private and ad-free search engine. Yes, Neeva will not have any ads in the search results page. And Neeva will never sell or share your data with anyone. Also, you can connect your Neeva account with your email accounts, calendars, and cloud storage platforms to get more relevant search results.

“Neeva was built on the premise that search should focus on the consumer, and only the consumer, not advertisers,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, and Co-Founder, Neeva. “Search results should always prioritize finding the best answer to a consumer’s query — not on selling ads or tracking behavior online. Today’s launch of our subscription-based model is the first step in providing a viable search alternative for consumers, built on trust and transparency.

Neeva features:

Ad-free: Up to 40% of search results on the major search engine are advertisements. We deliver 100% ad-free, real search results, allowing users to find what they want, without ads getting in the way.

Browse safely and privately: Our browser extension, compatible with all major browsers, prevents trackers from following consumers. We never sell or share user data with anyone. It’s part of our privacy promise. And users can search anonymously in incognito mode.

Customize search results: Users can choose the retailers they love and news sources they want to see results from. Neeva users can stay up-to-date on everything from stock picks to the status of packages for delivery on their homepage.

Get expert recommended shopping results: We allow users to discover the very best products aggregated in one place, and easily read through reviews from reputable sites and verified customers.

Search the web — and personal accounts: To make searching even more convenient, Neeva users can sync personal email, calendar, and documents so they can find everything they need from one search bar.

Support content creators with search queries: We are committed to sharing at least 20% of our topline revenue with content creator partners when their content is used to directly answer a Neeva user’s query. Not only are we committed to paying content creator partners, but we are also working on a set of features to make it easy for content creators to establish direct relationships with Neeva users. For example, Neeva users will be able to easily subscribe to email newsletters directly from a search results page. We are already working with Medium and Quora and in the process of establishing robust and diverse partnerships from news to food to travel and beyond.

Neeva offers a 3-month free trial which will be followed by a $4.95 per month subscription plan.

