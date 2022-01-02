Deals

Deal Alert: Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones $50 cheaper today Bose is a well-known brand in the speaker industry, and while the company has products for every customer, its premium products are popular for great performance. However, one of the company...

Limited Time Deal: Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds discounted once again Amazon is once again selling Sony’s WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds at a discounted price. The Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds are once again available at a price point of $2...

Deal Alert: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling headphones discounted at A... Amazon US is now offering a decent $52 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-the-ear headphones. You can now get Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a price point of $298, down from $350. ...

Deal Alert: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop looks even more attractive with this mouth-w... If you’re on the lookout for a budget laptop, you have a variety of options to choose from. And it’s always difficult to choose the ‘one’ among plenty of great options. While the Len...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds now available at a record low price Awesome discounts on Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are now back! The earbuds are now available at a record low price. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is one of the best TWSes that you can buy now, and wha...

Deal Alert: Dell XPS 17 9700 heavily discounted Dell XPS 17 9700 is now $300 cheaper at Amazon! You can buy the i7 XPS 17(16GB/512GB) at a price point of $2999.99, down from $3,299.99—that’s $300 cheaper than the original price. T...

Deal Alert: Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with $50 Amazon Gift Card... Amazon US is now offering a great deal on 12-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription. You can now get Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription for $99.99. Along with the purchase, you will...

Deal Alert: Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones $82 cheaper Sony’s WHCH710N is one of the best mid-rangers, and the good news is that the mid-ranger is now available at a discounted price, thanks to the mouthwatering discounts at Amazon. The no...

Deal Alert: Amazon Echo Show 5(2nd gen) heavily discounted The all-new Amazon Echo Show 5(2nd gen) is once again available at almost half of its original price at Amazon. The Echo Show 5 is now available at $44.99, down from its original price point...