Microsoft recently released a new update for MSN Weather app in Microsoft Store for Windows 11 Insiders. The update takes the app to version 4.53.33420.0 and brings an improved design and Start Menu improvements.
The changelog reads:
- New Design – The Weather app has been updated and now uses a graphic style more in line with the Windows 11 interface. Buttons now have rounded edges, fonts have been made larger and thicker, and controls on the settings page have been updated.
- Locations in the Start menu – When pinning additional locations to the Start menu, the corresponding city name will be displayed to make it easier for you to identify which link the Weather app is referring to.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements.
The improvements are currently only available to Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev channel.
via WBI
