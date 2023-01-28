Move to iOS WhatsApp Not Showing/Working| Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer [2023 Update]

| Sponsored |

If your last Google search was Move to iOS WhatsApp not showing, then you’re going to find this article really helpful. WhatsApp is a handy messaging tool that is used around the world by everyone. Be at your school, work, or just with friends and family. It’s just a necessity these days. But when you are transferring data from it. It can be a bit tricky. Therefore, in this article, we will explain what to do when Move to iOS WhatsApp not working. Read on to find out more about it.

Introduction

Move to iOS apps are widely available on the Internet. The main job of these apps is to transfer data from Android to iOS. However, sometimes these apps can mess things up. When you start moving the data, there can be some hidden reasons why your data is not able to be transferred. But don’t worry about it. We will show you how to fix this problem.

How to Fix Move to iOS Not Working/Showing?

If you cannot seem to perform the move to iOS task, then you can use a number of ways to fix this problem. Here are some of the easiest ways to go about it.

Restart your device

If you cannot seem to figure out how to move to iOS WhatsApp not showing, then simply restart your phone and try again.



Check your Internet

Pay attention to your Internet and fix it if it’s not working. You can try to restart your Wi-Fi router so that it can get a jumpstart.



Confirm compatibility

If you cannot seem to figure out the cause of the interruption, it’s probably because your phone is not compatible with the application. Now, you cannot change your phone, but you can search for different applications that are compatible with your device.

Try airplane mode

It does seem strange but so does the network connection of your phone can cause the move to iOS WhatsApp to be stuck on preparing WhatsApp data. To cater to this, try putting your phone on airplane mode while moving to iOS.



Check the storage

See if there is enough space on your phone to receive funds. If you do not, then try to delete unused applications and irrelevant stuff from your phone.



Log off the connection optimizer

Try to turn off the connection optimizer and try your luck again. Here is how you can turn it off.

Step 1: Go to settings and then connections.

Step 2: And then hop onto mobile networks and connection optimizer.

Step 3: Turn it off.

The Best Alternative for Moving WhatsApp is Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer

WhatsApp is a hot social media messaging app that has a worldwide number of users. However, sometimes you get stuck in data transfer and that takes a lot. If you are in this boat, then no worries Tenorshare iCareFone extends its help in this regard. Yes, it’s unbelievably efficient in resolving data transfer issues.

How to use iCareFone Transfer to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone

In case your current move to the iOS application is not working. It is time to move on to a better option. Although there are a lot of options available in the market, nothing does it better than Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer. The Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer is a convenient tool that will help you transfer files from Android to iOS. The best thing about it is that it will take a few seconds for you to get the job done instead of waiting at the same screen for hours on end. Apart from transferring the data, this software also assists you in backing up, restoring, and exporting WhatsApp chats, contacts, and media files. This all functionalities are also possible for WhatsApp business.

Here is how you can use the Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer.

Step 1: if you haven’t already, download the Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer on your computer. After that, connect both devices to your computer.

Step 2: Press on transfer and then continue.

Step 3: Now, from your old phone, go to the WhatsApp application and then enter into settings. From there, go to chats and then chats back up. You will have to create a new backup for all your data.

Step 4: Now, the tool on your computer will start gathering up the information from your old phone.

Step 5: After that, choose the type of attachment that you want to transfer to the new device.

Step 6: And just like that, you’re done!

Pros & Cons of Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer

Here are the pros and cons of using the Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer

Pros

Easy transfer of WhatsApp and WhatsApp business between iOS and Android to iPhone

One-click WhatsApp backup and restore

Effective GBWhatsApp backup

Ease of downloading and restoring WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone and iCloud to Android

Cons

The Mac version is expensive

You will have to download it on your iPhone to complete the process

Conclusion

If you’re wondering how to move to iOS, you’ve come to the right place. This article has everything that will help you fix the problems you’re facing while transferring files to IOS. There are tons of hacks to get the job done, but the easiest one is to download Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer and let the tool take it from there. So, what are you waiting for? Download now!

Bonus Tip: How to Fix “Move to iOS WhatsApp Stuck on Preparing”

If you are facing an issue on the move to iOS WhatsApp is stuck on preparing WhatsApp data. Then you can fix it with a few hacks. For example, if your storage is full, then the process will not start. Hence you will have to empty up some space in your phone. Other than that, check your Wi-Fi speed. If it’s slow, then switch to another one.