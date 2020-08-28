There is not a huge level of interest in the Motorola Razr 5G, and until earlier I believed we knew everything there is to know about the handset.

Evan Blass aka evLeaks managed to surprise us however with a new leak which revealed a surprising departure for the second generation of their foldable flagship.

Gallery

He uploaded these labelled renders of the device which reveals the fingerprint reader has migrated to the back of the device, as part of the rear logo. Previously it had been on the iconic chin.

Otherwise, the device is much the same as the earlier version, except for being somewhat thicker and rounder handset with a more prominent rear camera, smaller notch, and no external fingerprint reader.

We have already heard that it will have a Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage, 48 megapixel rear and 20-megapixel front-facing camera with 5G and a 2845 mAh battery.

evLeaks had earlier confirmed the device is coming to AT&T also and will be competing with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Motorola is expected to launch the Motorola Razr 5G on the 9th September.

What do our readers think of the new version of the handset? Let us know below.