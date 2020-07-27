Evan Blass aka evLeaks has leaked the upcoming Motorola Razr 2020, the 5G version of the foldable Motorola Razr.

The pictures show a thicker, rounder handset with a more prominent rear camera, smaller notch, and no external fingerprint reader.

We have already heard that it will have a Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage, 48 megapixel rear and 20-megapixel front-facing camera with 5G and a 2845 mAh battery.

The Motorola Razr 2020 will be competing with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

