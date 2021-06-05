In April we saw the first renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) leak, courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks.

Today reliable leaker Evan Blass aka evLeaks, posted his own 3d renders based on leaked 3D schematics.

It can also be seen in 3D here.

The device of course resembles the Samsung Galaxy S21 and, according to OnLeaks, has the following characteristics:

GALAXY S21 FE RUMORED SPECS

As per previous rumours, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature Circa 6.4-inch flat display and will measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm (9.3mm with the rear camera bump). The smartphone is expected to powered by an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 128GB/256GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to offer 5G connectivity.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much information about the camera of the smartphone, but we do know that it’ll use a 32MP selfie camera. Other specs include an in-display fingerprint reader, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, reverse wireless charging.

The device is expected to retail in the $700 range, but pricing and availability have not been leaked yet.