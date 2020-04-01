Modern Warfare 2 Remastered unavailable in Russia because of No Russian mission

Russian PlayStation CoD gamers are probably extremely disappointed right now as the newly released Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has been removed from sale due to the politically fired No Russian mission.

Announced via the official Call of Duty Russia Twitter account, it was revealed that Sony Russia decided to remove the title from sale due to the controversial mission.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a completely fictional 2009 campaign, recreated in HD quality,” said Call of Duty Russia (according to a rough Google translation.) “SIE decided not to sell the game in the Russian PS Store. We look forward to the release of the game in digital form for the PC in BattleNet and on Xbox consoles.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – ????????? ??????????? ???????? 2009 ????, ???????????? ? HD ????????. SIE ?????? ?? ????????? ???? ? ?????????? PS Store. ?? ? ??????????? ???? ?????? ???? ? ???????? ???????? ??? ?? ? https://t.co/44Pv8h7lHL ? ?? ???????? Xbox — Call of Duty Russia (@CallofDutyRU) March 31, 2020

While Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is currently a timed exclusive for PlayStation gamers, Russian PC and Xbox gamers will have access to the full uncensored game at the end of next month.