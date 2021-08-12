The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 features Samsung’s first attempt at an Under Display Camera and after seeing the good job ZTE has done with the Axon 30 Ultra 5G we had relatively high expectations.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 reportedly uses a 16-megapixel sensor binned to 4, and a relatively wide pixel pitch, which suggested the phone would have every advantage to tease out good pictures from the under-screen camera. So far we have not seen any samples however until Marques Brownlee posted a selfie comparison between the 3 cameras on the foldable flagship.

In order, from the Z Fold 3: Primary camera, holepunch selfie cam, then hidden selfie camera pic.twitter.com/AgRcGvQoPt — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 11, 2021

The pictures can be seen below:

Primary camera

Regular punch-hole Selfie camera

Under-Display Selfie Camera

I think it is pretty clear that the UDC camera is probably only good enough for video conferencing, but given that, due to the pandemic, this has become a very real need, and that the phone features several reasonable alternatives, the result is likely acceptable.

