MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.6 is a partition management program for hard disk drives that can cover Windows 11, 10, 8.1/8, 7, and Vista. It has a handful of tools and features that can allow you to format partitions, repartition hard drives, align SSD partitions, convert FAT to NTFS and vice versa, measure SSD performance, examine file systems, and so much more. It is important to note, however, that the access to each of the functions of the program depends on the plan you are willing to pay.

Specifications

Supported Operating Systems: Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8.1/8, Windows 7, and Windows Vista

Supported File Systems: FAT12/16/32, exFAT, NTFS, and Ext2/3/4

Supported Storage Devices: HDD, SSD, SSHD, External Hard drive, USB Flash drive, SD card, Dynamic disk, and Hardware RAID

Tools available to paid subscriptions and perpetual license versions:

New 12.6 Upgrade Features

Data Recovery (Not available to Pro)

Disk Benchmark

Space Analyzer

Change Partition

Move/Resize Partition

Extend Partition

Merge Partition

Split Partition

Change Cluster Size

Convert FAT to NTFS

Convert NTFS to FAT

Set Partition as Primary

Set Partition as Logical

Partition Management

Create Partition

Delete Partition

Format Partition

Copy System Partition

Copy Non-system Partition

Align Partition

Wipe Partition

Set Active/Inactive

Set Label

Change Drive Letter

Change Partition Type ID

Change Serial Number

Hide/Unhide Partition

Check Partition

Check File System

Explore Partition

Surface Test

Partition Properties

Convert Disk

Convert OS Disk to GPT Disk

Convert Data Disk to MBR/GPT Disk

Copy Disk

Copy System Disk

Copy Non-system Disk

Migrate OS to SSD/HDD

Clean Disk

Wipe Disk

Delete All Partitions

Check Disk

Align All Partitions

Rebuild MBR

Surface Test

Scan Lost/Deleted Partition

Recover Lost/Deleted Partition (Not available to Pro)

Disk Properties

Dynamic Disk Management

Create Volume

Delete Volume

Format Volume

Move/Resize Volume

Copy Volume

Wipe Volume

Explore Volume

Check File System

Volume Properties

Change Volume Label

Change Volume Cluster Size

Convert Dynamic Disk to Basic

Surface Test

Disk Properties

Boot Media Builder

Win-PE Based Bootable Media

Working Environment

Windows PC – Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 / 11 All Editions

Windows Server – 2003 / 2008 / 2012 / 2016 / 2019 All Editions (Not available to Pro, Pro Deluxe, Pro Platinum, and Pro Ultimate)

Fully Support UEFI Boot

Allows Usage within Business Environment

MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.6 is the latest version of the program after its July upgrade last year. The addition included in this new upgrade now includes improved Data Recovery and data recovery from the FAT32 partition. MiniTool Solution also made the program Windows 11 compatible to allow extended coverage to newer machines.

If you are planning to try the software for the first time, the free version is a good start since it has some of the most basic functions and features, like partition creation, deletion, formatting, moving, resizing, and extension. It also lets you inspect the file system and even convert FAT to NTFS. When you open the free version of the program, you’ll see different menu items and icons (one for each task) present but take note that they are inaccessible despite being there.

If you want to access them and all the advanced tools, you have the option of availing of its annual subscription (Pro, Pro Deluxe, Pro Platinum, and Enterprise) or the perpetual license of the program (Pro Ultimate, Server, and Technician). The plan you will choose will determine the working environment and the number of devices the license will cover.

Generally, the MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.6 version is impressive. It has a very handy capability to let you view the changes the particular operation will do via the Operations Pending preview section located at the bottom of the left pane. It makes your tasks more convenient as you won’t have to deal with the messy changes and the process of undoing them, in case you change your mind.

The software itself is also intuitive and beginner-friendly. Clicking one of the menu items will present you with a wizard, which provides a detailed set of steps that will guide you to appropriately execute a specific operation. This is great for those new to such software. Additionally, MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.6 supports other languages, including Japanese, German, Italian, Spanish, French, and Korean.

As for the support, MIniTool Solution has its own dedicated 7×24-hour tech team to provide guidance to all sorts of program users. The team can be accessed through email but additional phone support is available for Server, Enterprise, and Technician plans. Apparently, those who are using the paid subscription and business plans are the priority of the support team but if you need an easy-access source of help, MiniTool’s website has rich FAQs and Guides and Tips sections and tons of knowledge-based articles for you to read.

For the price list of plans and the license type and upgrade service of the software, click here.