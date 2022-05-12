Sponsored
MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.6 is a partition management program for hard disk drives that can cover Windows 11, 10, 8.1/8, 7, and Vista. It has a handful of tools and features that can allow you to format partitions, repartition hard drives, align SSD partitions, convert FAT to NTFS and vice versa, measure SSD performance, examine file systems, and so much more. It is important to note, however, that the access to each of the functions of the program depends on the plan you are willing to pay.
Specifications
Supported Operating Systems: Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8.1/8, Windows 7, and Windows Vista
Supported File Systems: FAT12/16/32, exFAT, NTFS, and Ext2/3/4
Supported Storage Devices: HDD, SSD, SSHD, External Hard drive, USB Flash drive, SD card, Dynamic disk, and Hardware RAID
Tools available to paid subscriptions and perpetual license versions:
New 12.6 Upgrade Features
- Data Recovery (Not available to Pro)
- Disk Benchmark
- Space Analyzer
Change Partition
- Move/Resize Partition
- Extend Partition
- Merge Partition
- Split Partition
- Change Cluster Size
- Convert FAT to NTFS
- Convert NTFS to FAT
- Set Partition as Primary
- Set Partition as Logical
Partition Management
- Create Partition
- Delete Partition
- Format Partition
- Copy System Partition
- Copy Non-system Partition
- Align Partition
- Wipe Partition
- Set Active/Inactive
- Set Label
- Change Drive Letter
- Change Partition Type ID
- Change Serial Number
- Hide/Unhide Partition
Check Partition
- Check File System
- Explore Partition
- Surface Test
- Partition Properties
Convert Disk
- Convert OS Disk to GPT Disk
- Convert Data Disk to MBR/GPT Disk
Copy Disk
- Copy System Disk
- Copy Non-system Disk
- Migrate OS to SSD/HDD
Clean Disk
- Wipe Disk
- Delete All Partitions
Check Disk
- Align All Partitions
- Rebuild MBR
- Surface Test
- Scan Lost/Deleted Partition
- Recover Lost/Deleted Partition (Not available to Pro)
- Disk Properties
Dynamic Disk Management
- Create Volume
- Delete Volume
- Format Volume
- Move/Resize Volume
- Copy Volume
- Wipe Volume
- Explore Volume
- Check File System
- Volume Properties
- Change Volume Label
- Change Volume Cluster Size
- Convert Dynamic Disk to Basic
- Surface Test
- Disk Properties
Boot Media Builder
- Win-PE Based Bootable Media
Working Environment
- Windows PC – Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 / 11 All Editions
- Windows Server – 2003 / 2008 / 2012 / 2016 / 2019 All Editions (Not available to Pro, Pro Deluxe, Pro Platinum, and Pro Ultimate)
- Fully Support UEFI Boot
- Allows Usage within Business Environment
MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.6 is the latest version of the program after its July upgrade last year. The addition included in this new upgrade now includes improved Data Recovery and data recovery from the FAT32 partition. MiniTool Solution also made the program Windows 11 compatible to allow extended coverage to newer machines.
If you are planning to try the software for the first time, the free version is a good start since it has some of the most basic functions and features, like partition creation, deletion, formatting, moving, resizing, and extension. It also lets you inspect the file system and even convert FAT to NTFS. When you open the free version of the program, you’ll see different menu items and icons (one for each task) present but take note that they are inaccessible despite being there.
If you want to access them and all the advanced tools, you have the option of availing of its annual subscription (Pro, Pro Deluxe, Pro Platinum, and Enterprise) or the perpetual license of the program (Pro Ultimate, Server, and Technician). The plan you will choose will determine the working environment and the number of devices the license will cover.
Generally, the MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.6 version is impressive. It has a very handy capability to let you view the changes the particular operation will do via the Operations Pending preview section located at the bottom of the left pane. It makes your tasks more convenient as you won’t have to deal with the messy changes and the process of undoing them, in case you change your mind.
The software itself is also intuitive and beginner-friendly. Clicking one of the menu items will present you with a wizard, which provides a detailed set of steps that will guide you to appropriately execute a specific operation. This is great for those new to such software. Additionally, MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.6 supports other languages, including Japanese, German, Italian, Spanish, French, and Korean.
As for the support, MIniTool Solution has its own dedicated 7×24-hour tech team to provide guidance to all sorts of program users. The team can be accessed through email but additional phone support is available for Server, Enterprise, and Technician plans. Apparently, those who are using the paid subscription and business plans are the priority of the support team but if you need an easy-access source of help, MiniTool’s website has rich FAQs and Guides and Tips sections and tons of knowledge-based articles for you to read.
For the price list of plans and the license type and upgrade service of the software, click here.
