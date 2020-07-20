The blurred background of Minecraft Java Edition has always been a mysterious aspect of the popular survival crafting game but fans have finally discovered the location of the iconic Minecraft title screen within the game.

Despite the Minecraft title screen being introduced into the game back in 2011, it’s taken fans nine years to discover the exact seed to access the preview world.

Starting on July 18th, Minecraft players discovered two seeds that would allow them to access the main menu world on Minecraft version 1.7.3.

Entering the following details will allow you to experience the wonders of the game’s blocky title world that millions of crafters have seen for years:

Coordinates: X=61.48~, Y=75, Z=-68.73~

Seed: 2151901553968352745 OR 8091867987493326313

The world’s discovery comes through a collaboration between Reddit user Tomlacko and computing group [email protected] combined their efforts to discover the Minecraft title screen world.

With everyone working together to allow the computing group to use idle PCs to check every possible Minecraft seed for the exact features situated within the title screen, the worlds were found in less than 24 hours.

“In less than 24 hours after launching the panorama application; a volunteer host on [email protected] found this seed,” said Reddit user Tomlacko. “This was approximately 93 days of processing time at a total of 54.5 exaFLOPs compressed into 24 hours.”

Source: Eurogamer