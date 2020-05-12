Minecraft Earth has declared that sharing is indeed caring, and that players of Microsoft’s first mobile AR game can now easily share their builds with each other using the Share button.

All you need to do to share a build of your own is:

Open Minecraft Earth. Choose your Buildplate. Click the Share button.

Doing so will provide you with a unique link that you can paste wherever you want to share your creation. Send it to friends, family, random strangers – anyone!

If you don’t have anyone who you can share your builds with, or anyone who’ll share their builds with you, you can always open the embedded Tweet below and find some awesome builds in the reply. Feel free to also send some our way!

Sharing is caring! And it's easier than ever to share your breathtaking builds with friends:

1?? Open Minecraft Earth

2?? Navigate to your Buildplate of choice

3?? Click the Share button!

Reply with your most marvelous creation so the entire community can appreciate your skills! pic.twitter.com/HqHj9Edxle — Minecraft Earth (@minecraftearth) May 11, 2020

In related news, Minecraft Earth introduced a new update at the end of March 2020 that made it significantly easier for players to play from home. The update included things such as an increased tappable spawn rate, increased tappable density, and the introduction of Adventure Crystals.