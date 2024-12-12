Midjourney Prompts for Retro Design: Fashion, Products, and More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Find trendy Midjourney prompts for retro designs here.

Vintage designs, specifically those from the 1920s to the 1980s include retro typography, classic patterns, and timeless color palettes to elicit a sense of history and charm. If you wish to go retro and bring back proven creative ideas to create modern products, these prompts will help.

Best Midjourney Prompts for Retro Design Ideas

1. 1957 Chevy BelAir Tailfin Shaped Couch

You’ll love this: a 1957 Chevy BelAir tailfin couch fuses retro charm with post-atomic age flair. Bold chrome, vivid hues, and sleek curves bring the car’s iconic aesthetic to life. It’s a playful, futuristic nod to mid-century Americana.

From the vistionaries of the post-atomic age of futuristic couch sofa shaped like a tailfin of a 1957 Chevy BelAir, A long Art deco streamline design mailbox mounted on top of a streamline boomerang shape metal base, painted light blue that looks retro in the design shape of a 1959 Cadillac Eldorado and 1958 Corvette, red and pale white colors with chrome accent parts, on plain blank white background, couch sofa.

2. Retro Spring Women Fashion

This look includes vibrant palettes, folk-inspired patterns, and playful patchwork vibes. Think Lucy Grossmith’s style—bold, detached, yet eye-catching.

Haute couture spring fashion shoot, adorable couture purse, in the style of lucy grossmith, colorful, eye-catching compositions, vibrant palettes, inspired by retro aesthetics, cold and detached atmosphere, vintage aesthetics, inspired by folkart, play of light and shade, patchwork collage aesthetics, Olivia Gibbs

3. Astropunk Theme Park Retro NFT Design

You’ll love this AstroPunk NFT design—a retro-futuristic theme park with bold neon, glossy metals, and whimsical details. Picture bulbous skyscrapers, carnival rides, and vibrant watercolor-pencil palettes.

Stunning fantasy bulbous astropunk skyscraper in midground, glossy transparent cylinder, bright colorful metal, spray paint, bustling amusement park city, theme park, vintage retro space shuttle, thrill rides, carnival rides, roller coaster, monorail, maximal depth of field, maximally detailed, charming, bold vivid colors, splash of neon, whimsical, far cry, photorealistic, hyperrealistic, ray tracing, subsurface scattering, aerial view from 5000 feet, watercolored pencil color palette

4. Retro Christmas Greetings Card Design

You’ll adore this Midjourney prompt for a retro Christmas card design—a dreamy blend of rustic charm and festive nostalgia. Knitted gloves, a jute bow, pine boughs, and berries frame “Merry Christmas” in elegant type. It’s cozy, vintage, and perfect for your creative holiday projects.

Vintage illustration of a detailed pair of hanging round shapped knitted hand gloves overlapping a little with jute bow on top and christmas berries and pine boughs with the words “Merry Christmas” written above in pretty fancy type, vintage, christmas theme, dreamy, rustic, clipart,

5. Espresso Martini Flyer Design

This Midjourney AI image generator prompt gives a glimpse into a retro advertisement or flyer design. It includes a bold title, vibrant cocktail glass, and iconic foam with coffee beans. The backdrop portrays an Italian coastal charm with boats and picturesque buildings.

Create a vintage advertisement poster for the Espresso Martini. The poster should feature a bold, title “Espresso Martini” at the top. Below the title, depict a vibrant scene with a cocktail glass of Espresso Martini in the foreground, complete with foam layer and three coffee beans on top. In the background, illustrate a Italian picturesque coastal setting with boats and buildings along the shore. Include text at the bottom that reads “One Part Espresso – One Part Vodka – One Part ice.” Also include a white frame around the poster

6. Vintage Travel Destination Poster

Pack your imagination—this vintage travel poster takes you straight to Santa Maria, Azores! Bold lines, flat colors, and geometric shapes capture lush greenery, blue waters, and bird-of-paradise blooms.

A vintage-style travel poster of Santa Maria, Azores, with the island’s lush greenery and blue waters in full view, featuring the text “SANTA MARIA, AZORES” at the top. The artwork is characterized by its bold lines, flat colors, and geometric shapes, reminiscent of mid-century advertising posters. It uses a limited color palette to highlight key elements like the bird-of-paradise flower or mountains, creating an iconic look that captures the essence of retro vacation marketing.

7. Retro T-Shirt Illustration Idea

Imagine wearing history—this retro T-shirt design merges bold typography with intricate cherubs and classical charm. Decorative lines, stars, and circular motifs create a timeless feel. Monochrome tones and distressed textures add vintage vibes.

Epic prometheus intage-inspired t-shirt design featuring a bold central title in all caps, with an intricate, classical illustration of cherubs in the center. The layout includes decorative elements like lines, stars, and circular motifs, all in a monochromatic color scheme . The design should evoke a sense of nostalgia and classical artistry using bold typography for the text and a vintage, distressed texture to give it an aged look.

8. 1960s Cat Portrait Mobile Wallpaper

Step into the 1960s with a hip cat portrait for your mobile wallpaper—fluorescent orange fashion and bold sunglasses radiate vintage vibes. It’s portrayed with an advanced virtual camera profile to create a sharp contrast.

The best mobile wallpaper, Award-winning wallpaper, Portrait Photography, In front view is a portrait of a cute cat wearing 1960s mid-century space-age fashion, Side view shot, Shot with Canon EOS R5, Setting a stark contrast that accentuates the subject, Fluorescent orange shade, Wearing a very fashionable lounge coat and sunglasses are a hip 1960s style, Clothing all in one color, Beautiful background

9. Retro Bohemian 4K Art for NFT

This Midjourney prompt for retro design perfectly balances a fantasy world of gigantic mushrooms, vintage photography, science fiction artwork, and creative sunset mountains.

Vintage photography scfi art boho hyperborea race familiy living micelium fungi tech construction into the sunstet mountains , lemurian root race bioluminescence body Futuristic seventy’s James Christensen in modern boho luxury modern futuristic sty, mini wild flowers, glowing mist ant sunrise, exquisite detail, 30 – megapixel, 4k, 85 – mm – lens, sharp – focus, intricately – detailed, long exposure time, f/ 8, ISO 100, shutter – speed 1/ 125, diffuse – back – lighting, award – winning photograph, facing – camera, looking – into – camera, monovisions, elle, small – catchlight, low – contrast, High – sharpness, facial – symmetry, depth – of – field, golden – hour, ultra – detailed photography, shiny metal surface with intricate swirling mother of pearl inlays, raytraced, global illumination, mistical, magical, pineal gland crown, trendy, warm colors cyanotype, swamp fantasy, lace, dreamlike, surrealism, super cute, 4k, symmetrical, soft lighting, trending on artstation, intricate details, highly detailed, pencil drawing, sketching, unreal engine, oil painting, heavy strokes, paint dripping color pastel colorized photo by Scarlett Hooft Graafland, instagram contest winner, video art, irridescent, movie still, reimagined by industrial light and magic beautiful sibilings, smiling, cute detail face, cosmic knowledge, lace and embroided natural dress stars and constelation fluid with wild little wild flowers mixed with worm silk& kimono glimerring hair, amatista, , octane, 3d render, super highly definition, mystic, magical, mist Volumetric lighting, orgánic fashion design architecture in MISTIC WOODS, babilonia gardens, buganbilia.

10. Retro Fashion Magazine Cover Page

Picture three women posing stylishly. Their outfits—a yellow dress, striped sweater, floral skirt—scream mid-70s to early-80s flair. Also imagine pleated skirts, playful vibes, and vintage chic.

A vintage fashion magazine page featuring three women in retro outfits, one wearing a yellow short dress with white shoes and gloves, another woman is dressed in a striped sweater vest and long skirt, the third lady has a brown shirt top paired with a floral print mini pleated pencil skirt, all of them walking on the street, posing for a photo shoot. The outfits are in the style of retro from the mid-1970s to early 1980s. The background shows a cityscape. It is a high resolution photography with detailed facial features and hands. –v 5.2 –ar 93:128

11. Retro Adventure Movie Poster

This is a Midjourney prompt for a movie poster for Indiana Jones, with dramatic painted visuals and bold hues. He’s rugged and torchlit, standing heroically.

An epic adventure movie poster in the classic painted style of 1980s Indiana Jones films. The central focus is Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, age 51, wearing his iconic fedora, leather jacket, and whip. He looks rugged and determined, holding a torch that casts a warm glow across the scene. Surrounding him are key characters: Henry Jones Senior played by Sean Connery, a scholarly older man with glasses and a tweed suit, standing with a thoughtful expression; a menacing German Wehrmacht officer in a crisp uniform, his posture exuding authority; and a mysterious young blonde woman in 1940s attire, her gaze enigmatic. In the background, majestic Byzantine temples loom, their intricate domes and arches illuminated by golden sunlight breaking through stormy skies. Action-packed elements like explosions, a crumbling bridge, and shadowy soldiers in the distance add drama to the composition. The color palette features warm golds, deep browns, and muted greens, with a hand-painted, cinematic texture reminiscent of vintage movie posters. High detail, dynamic composition, full of adventure and intrigue. –ar 2:3 –v 6.1 – Image #1 @bastian.gil

12. Retro Dungeons & Dragons Book Cover

This prompt blends vintage aesthetics with fantasy. Also, it features a bold red and white color scheme, with a large title at the top left. Moreover, the artwork, inspired by Greg Rutkowski and Alan Lee, showcases a Trojan horse, creating a nostalgic, epic feel.

Ad for themed D&D adventure style vintage Dungeons & Dragons book cover with reds and whites, large title in the top left corner that says “Midjourney swag .” The front page showcases art inspired by Greg Rutkowski and Alan Lee, featuring Trojan horse .There is space allocated to introduce new characters or exhibit additional special effects, comprising an open grid texture background and distinct line iconography. This edition boasts unique illustrations on each side of every page. –ar 9:16 – (relaxed)

13. Male Clothing and Accessory Package in Retro

This retro-inspired male clothing and accessory set features rich textures and classic style. A forest green wool overshirt with herringbone layers over a beige crewneck t-shirt, paired with dark brown corduroy trousers, and leather details.

Elevated Textural Layering: Male clothing featuring a forest green wool overshirt with a subtle herringbone pattern, relaxed fit, layered over a beige cotton crewneck t-shirt. Paired with fine-wale dark brown corduroy trousers and chocolate leather brogues with a wingtip detail and slight patina effect. Accessories include a braided leather bracelet and a tan canvas tote bag with aged brass buckles. Laid flat on a flat grey background. –chaos 10 –ar 3:4 –style raw –stylize 50 –v 6.1 – (fast)

14. Vintage Luxury Converted School Bus

With the help of Midjourney AI, this prompt converts a school bus into a vintage luxury cabin. A Rajasthani-inspired reading nook is covered with velvet and linen cushions in soft pastel hues, together with a Japanese tea gongfu set.

a realistic 8k photograph of the inside of a converted school bus, with red desert landscape visible through the windows, with a fancy Rajasthani style reading nook filled with ornate Indian style floor cushions and royal pillows in velvet and linen pastel dessert colors with a traditional Japanese tea gongfu set on a low wood table and a wooden herbal apothecary with rows of beautiful glass bottles, mysterious concoctions and flowers and fresh herbs and a water fountain – Upscaled by @iamjennabee (fast)

15. Vintage Flyer for a Play

This is a retro-style play flyer prompt for Midjourney that blends surrealism with nostalgia. The perspective is set in a 1920s Chicago clock shop featuring vintage clocks, gears, and dreamlike visuals.

Create a whimsical and surreal marketing image for the play Failure: A Love Story. The setting is a 1920s Chicago clock shop, featuring elements like vintage clocks, gears, and the passage of time blending into dreamlike visuals. Include a romantic and bittersweet tone, with subtle hints of tragedy and love. Add ethereal lighting, a ghostly yet charming presence of characters intertwined with clocks and music notes, and a vibrant yet nostalgic color palette of gold, sepia, and soft pastels. Highlight the theme of fleeting time and love, emphasizing theatrical energy. –ar 3:2 – Image #4 @Delbraeth

16. Retro Mobile Case Design

This Midjourney AI prompt creates virtual phone case designs with a retro vibe. The product idea draws inspiration from the Kalevala. Also, it features twisted patterns of heroes, mythical creatures, and nature symbols.

Design a phone case inspired by the Kalevala, incorporating elements of Finnish mythology and folklore. The case should feature intricate patterns and illustrations depicting scenes from the epic, such as legendary heroes, mythical creatures, and symbols of nature. Use a color palette that reflects the natural beauty of Finland, with deep greens, blues, and earthy tones. Include decorative motifs like stylized trees, rivers, and celestial elements that evoke the spiritual connection between nature and the stories within Kalevala. The overall design should be both artistic and functional, with a modern aesthetic that pays homage to this rich cultural heritage. –ar 16:9 –stylize 200 –v 6.1 – @BR.MID (fast)

17. Retro Inspired Website Design

This Midjourney retro prompt should give you an idea about the user interface, objects, color palettes, typography, button styles, and forms you need to design a vintage website.

Create a retro-themed website design, inspired by the 80s and 90s web aesthetics. Use vibrant, pastel color palettes like orange, pink, and purple, with a playful and dynamic layout. Incorporate nostalgic elements such as pixelated icons, neon gradients, bold typography with a mix of modern sans-serif and retro fonts. The website should feel user-generated, with featured community content, testimonials, and interactive buttons styled like vintage browser elements. Add subtle animations, such as hover effects and blinking cursors, while maintaining a clean and organized interface –ar 16:9 – (fast)

18. Vintage Food App Design Idea

Are you trying to grab the attention of new and existing customers to your food app but struggling? Try retro! Use this Midjourney AI prompt to generate a vintage app interface consisting of a bold and bright color scheme, vintage illustrations, and retro typography.

Gourmet popcorn stand: Fun and whimsical concept design, retro-inspired app design style, bright and bold color scheme, retro typography and illustrations., mobile app design, set of 2 frames, pair of screen, layout design, flat screen, iPhone 15 frame screen, 4k, UHD, creativee layout –relax –v 5.2 –style raw –s 267

If you’re here, congratulations! You’ve discovered some of the most popular Midjourney prompts for retro design for various events, products, fashion, and content creation.

Which one did you like the most? Comment below to let me know. If you have some suggestions, don’t hesitate to share them in your reply.

