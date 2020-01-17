Microsoft’s Your Phone app is rapidly becoming one of our favourite apps, and it keeps getting better.

The app, which brings your PC and phone much closer, appears to be set to get a very useful new feature.

The latest Insider version of the app contains references to a new Content Transfer including ‘SharedContentPhotos,’ ‘ContentTransferCopyPaste’, and ‘ContentTransferDragDrop’.

Trying to enable the feature using a hack reveals the new Cross Device Copy and Paste option below, which appears not to be working yet.

The feature should make it a lot easier to pick up work on your phone which you have been doing on your PC and vice versa.

It is not clear when the feature will arrive, but hopefully not too long. The current version of the Your Phone app can be found in the Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Source: WindowsLatest