Microsoft has pushed an update to its Surface app, taking the app version number to 61.84.139.0. The latest update includes support for auto-detection of Surface Slim Pen 1. Beyond that, the update includes now new features and changes. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
- Added support for auto detecting Slim Pen 1
You can click on the below link to update your Surface app, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and check for updates.
