Microsoft has pushed an update to its Surface app, taking the app version number to 61.84.139.0. The latest update includes support for auto-detection of Surface Slim Pen 1. Beyond that, the update includes now new features and changes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Added support for auto detecting Slim Pen 1

You can click on the below link to update your Surface app, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and check for updates.