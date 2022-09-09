Microsoft’s SMS Organizer gets updated with new features and bug fixes

Microsoft’s SMS Organizer is one of the best messaging apps available on the Google Play Store. Although it is limited to countries such as the UK, the US, and India, the app is quite popular among Microsoft enthusiasts. The SMS app has gotten even better after Microsoft pushed an update recently.

Taking the app to version 1.1.222, the latest update introduces a couple of changes and bug fixes. After installing it, OnePlus users will be able to dismiss the battery optimization bar. There is something for Xiaomi users too. SMS Organizer now shows an auto-start permission dialog to avoid data loss for devices running the MiUi. Also, Microsoft claimed to have fixed the View Conversation crash issue. The complete official changelog is given below.

Changelog

The SMS Organizer app supports some unique features, including support for multiple attachments in a single message, the ability to rename group conversations, and the ability to handle share contact as vCard event. You can also keep an eye on your financial details right from the app. It also provides you the details about discounts available on different platforms. It also shows reminders of your upcoming events.

If you are living in the above-mentioned countries and have not given SMS Organizer a try, you can download and install the app on your Android phone from Google Play Store. You can also click on the below link, which will take you directly to the download page.