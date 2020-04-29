Microsoft says that despite the COVID-19 crisis Windows OEM revenue was relatively unchanged year over year.

Microsoft says Windows OEM Pro revenue grew 5% driven by continued Windows 10 momentum with demand from remote work and learning scenarios. Growth was however offset by supply chain constraints in China.

Windows OEM non-Pro revenue declined 10% driven by continued pressure in the entry-level category and supply chain constraints in China.

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue grew 17% (up 18% CC) driven by increased demand for Microsoft 365, slightly offset by a slowdown in transactional licensing

