Microsoft pushed a new update to its OneDrive app on iOS. Taking the app to Version 11.15.8, the update brings fixes for frustrating search and PDF bugs. Unfortunately, the update offers no new features.

With the latest update installed, the search will no longer be unresponsive in the offline view. Also, you’ll unlikely to face any issue while creating PDFs if you install the latest update. you can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Search was unresponsive from folders in the offline view. This has been fixed and is now back online.

Scanning wasn’t always creating PDFs in the 1.7 format. This has been fixed and now all PDFs are created equal (and in 1.7).

In other news, Microsoft recently made a noteworthy change in the OneDrive for iOS app. OneDrive for iOS now uploads images in HEIF format instead of JPG. Microsoft also introduced an improved shared view, which contains new groupings. Thanks to these new groupings, you’ll know who shared a document and when they shared it.

You can download and install Microsoft’s OneDrive app from this link, or you can head over to Apple’s App Store and search for the app.

via Onmsft