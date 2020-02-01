Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows. The new Build 12513.20010 has introduced an important new feature to Excel alongside fixes and improvements. You can read the official changelog below.
Changelog
Feature updates
Excel
- Read and reply on the fly: Respond to comments and mentions right from email without opening the workbook.
Resolved issues
Outlook
- Fixed an issue where emails expiring based on a retention policy would display two labels. One showing that the mail will expire in one day and another displaying that it will expire in two days.
Word
- Fixed an issue where comment hint was not visible in read mode with “Inverse” page color.
- Fixed an issue where italics formatting is lost after editing a comment, italicizing the text and then posting it.
- Fixed an issue where comment commands (Edit comment, Reply to comment, Delete comment, Resolve comment) in the comments context menu were not being displayed.
To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
Comments