Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on macOS. The new Build (20021908, 20021800, 20021300, 20020910, 20020507) brings important new features to Outlook as well as important bug fixes. You can read the official changelog below.
Changelog
Outlook
New features
- Snooze Message: You can now set a message to show up in your inbox at a later date & time
- Recently Moved to Folders: For those who move messages to folders, you can now choose from a recently used list
- Teams/Skype in Quick Event Compose: You can now make any event an online meeting when creating it via the Quick Event form
Bug fixes
- Overall: improved stability and performance
- Mail: Automatically Cc/Bcc preference is now respected when composing mails
- Mail: Swipe gestures preferences are now migrated when switching to new Outlook
- Calendar: Fixed a bug where text could not be added to meeting invites
- Calendar: All day events will now respect changes to its status
- Calendar: Fixed a bug where meetings were incorrectly showing up as appointments
- Calendar: Propose new time will now show all the attendees instead of just the organizer
- Search: History suggestions now correctly suggest from:/to: based on folder context
- Search: VoiceOver improvements
- Search: Fixed a bug where search in calendar was not returning any results
- O365 Groups: Fixed a crash when viewing message with attachments in Groups
Known issues
No known issues
Source: Microsoft
