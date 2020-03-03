Microsoft’s Yammer app has received a new update on both Android and iOS. The new update brings a couple of useful new features and general bug fixes and improvements.

While Yammer for Android update offers only big fixes in latest update, the update on iOS comes with a couple of new features.

Yammer for iOS changelog

NEW functionality: Brand your community with a cover photo.

Increased performance of the user conversation feed.

As mentioned, Yammer for Android offers no new features, but it comes with general bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.

Yammer for Android changelog

Cosmetic improvements and bug fixes.

You can download and install Microsoft Yammer on your Android smartphone from this link. If you want to install the app on your iOS device, you can do so from here.

via onmsft