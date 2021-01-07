In June 2020 Microsoft released a new useful tool to the Microsoft Store. The Windows File Recovery Tool is a command-line tool which will help you recover photos, documents, videos and more, even if you wiped your hard drive.

It can even recover data from an attached camera or SD card, but not network drives.

Gallery

Today Microsoft updated the app for Insiders which brings performance improvements, bug fixes, and the introduction of 2 simplified recovery modes.

Regular mode is a fast recovery option for NTFS file systems and is designed for most recently deleted files that may not have been overwritten yet. It should be usable by anyone who can use the command line.

Extensive mode is a thorough search that applies to most file systems and can recover files even from corrupt drives.

The app supports:

Target file names, keywords, file paths, or extensions in your recovery

Recovers JPEG, PDF, PNG, MPEG, Office files, MP3 & MP4, ZIP files and more

Recover from HDD, SSD, USB, and memory cards

Supports NTFS, FAT, exFAT and ReFS file systems

The update is available to Windows Insiders and will be released to the general public (Windows 10 May 2020 Update and higher) in early 2021.

Insiders can find the updated tool in the Microsoft Store here.

via WindowsLatest