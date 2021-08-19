Official Windows 11 ISO image now available for download from Microsoft

Along with the release of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160, Microsoft today announced the release of official Windows 11 ISO images. You can now download the official ISOs of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 from Windows Insider Preview Downloads page.

Users can use these Windows 11 ISOs to do a clean installation or in-place upgrade. When you install Windows 11 through the new ISOs, you can check out the new Windows 11 setup experience. Microsoft has also added the ability to name your PC during the setup experience too.

Source: Microsoft