Microsoft: Windows 10 Timeline feature is not going away

In the announcement blog post for the Windows 10 201H2 build 21359, Microsoft yesterday mentioned that Timeline syncing is going away for Microsoft Account users.

If you have your activity history synced across your devices through your Microsoft account (MSA), you will no longer have the option to upload new activity in Timeline. AAD-connected accounts won’t be impacted.

The above statement created confusion among the media and several of them reported that Microsoft is killing the Timeline feature in Windows 10. To clarify the statement, Micrsoft has now updated the blog post with following content:

Note: Timeline and all your local activity history still remain on Windows 10.

Even though Microsoft is removing the Timeline syncing feature with Microsoft Accounts in June 2021, you’ll still be able to use Timeline and see your activity history (information about recent apps, websites and files) on your local device.

Source: Microsoft