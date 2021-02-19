Microsoft distributing Windows 10 Team 2020 Update for Surface Hub more widely

In October Microsoft announced the availability of Windows 10 Team 2020 Update, based on Windows 10, version 20H2, for all Surface Hub 2S devices, starting October 27, 2020 via Windows Update for Business.

Today Microsoft announced that they will be rolling out the update to Surface Hub 2S users in the Netherlands and Germany, and then globally on the 23rd February 2021.

1st-generation Surface Hubs (55” and 84”) will also receive its update sometime this month.

What’s new in Windows 10 Team 2020 Update:

Improvements for Azure Active Directory Joined devices This update addresses top customer requests, starting with full support for organizations using Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) to manage their Surface Hub devices: Single Sign-On (SSO) for Azure AD joined devices:

When users sign in with their Microsoft 365 credentials to “My meetings and files”, their user credentials flow seamlessly from app to app – including Microsoft 365 experiences in the browser.

When users sign in with their Microsoft 365 credentials to “My meetings and files”, their user credentials flow seamlessly from app to app – including Microsoft 365 experiences in the browser. Conditional Access (CA) for Azure AD joined devices:

IT admins can deploy device-level security policies to their Azure AD joined Surface Hub to control access to organizational resources in accordance with corporate security and compliance requirements.

IT admins can deploy device-level security policies to their Azure AD joined Surface Hub to control access to organizational resources in accordance with corporate security and compliance requirements. Support for non-global-admins for Azure AD joined devices:

Customers can choose a more granular set of admins within their admin hierarchy to manage Surface Hub. Improvements for device deployment and manageability We also added features to help customers configure and manage their Surface Hub devices: Modern authentication for cloud device accounts: Surface Hub supports Exchange Web Services (EWS) and Active Directory Authentication Library (ADAL) based authentication to connect to Exchange, allowing customers to deprecate the use of Basic authentication.

Surface Hub supports Exchange Web Services (EWS) and Active Directory Authentication Library (ADAL) based authentication to connect to Exchange, allowing customers to deprecate the use of Basic authentication. Over 20 new and updated mobile device management (MDM) policies: These policies give IT admins improved control over app updates from the Microsoft Store, wireless projection settings such as Miracast over infrastructure, network settings such as Quality-Of-Service and 802.1x wired authentication, and new privacy/GDPR related settings. Improvements for meeting and collaborating on Surface Hub Finally, this update introduces significant improvements to help end-users meet and collaborate on a Surface Hub device: Support for the new Microsoft Edge:

Customers can install the new Microsoft Edge, which has been rebuilt from the ground up to bring you world-class compatibility and performance, the security and privacy you deserve, and new features designed to bring you the best of the web. Deploy Microsoft Teams faster: Microsoft Teams is included as the default Meetings, calling and collaboration app on new Surface Hub devices which can be changed or configured via MDM or directly on Surface Hub using the Settings app.

Microsoft Teams is included as the default Meetings, calling and collaboration app on new Surface Hub devices which can be changed or configured via MDM or directly on Surface Hub using the Settings app. Support for Proximity Join with Microsoft Teams:

Proximity Join enables users to take scheduled Microsoft Teams calls on a nearby Surface Hub using their laptop/phone, or seamlessly transition an in-progress meeting to a nearby Surface Hub. Windows 10 Team 2020 Update adds Mobile Device Management (MDM) support to configure Proximity Join, and the feature will be subsequently released as a Microsoft Teams update through Microsoft Store.

Proximity Join enables users to take scheduled Microsoft Teams calls on a nearby Surface Hub using their laptop/phone, or seamlessly transition an in-progress meeting to a nearby Surface Hub. Windows 10 Team 2020 Update adds Mobile Device Management (MDM) support to configure Proximity Join, and the feature will be subsequently released as a Microsoft Teams update through Microsoft Store. Support for Coordinated Meetings with Microsoft Teams:

In meeting rooms that feature a Surface Hub and a Microsoft Teams Room device, or spaces with two Surface Hub devices, Coordinated Meetings enable users to easily leverage both devices during a Microsoft Teams meeting. With a single tap, users can join a meeting from either device and maximize screen real estate by showing video feeds on one device, and a digital whiteboard or content on the other. Windows 10 Team 2020 Update adds Mobile Device Management (MDM) support to configure Coordinated Meetings, and the feature will be subsequently released as a Microsoft Teams update through Microsoft Store.

In meeting rooms that feature a Surface Hub and a Microsoft Teams Room device, or spaces with two Surface Hub devices, Coordinated Meetings enable users to easily leverage both devices during a Microsoft Teams meeting. With a single tap, users can join a meeting from either device and maximize screen real estate by showing video feeds on one device, and a digital whiteboard or content on the other. Windows 10 Team 2020 Update adds Mobile Device Management (MDM) support to configure Coordinated Meetings, and the feature will be subsequently released as a Microsoft Teams update through Microsoft Store. Passwordless sign-in using FIDO2 security keys: Using FIDO2 security keys, customers can quickly and easily sign into Surface Hub without having to type in usernames and passwords. Combined with Single Sign-On (SSO), this feature provides fast and seamless authentication to files, apps, and websites during a meeting.

Using FIDO2 security keys, customers can quickly and easily sign into Surface Hub without having to type in usernames and passwords. Combined with Single Sign-On (SSO), this feature provides fast and seamless authentication to files, apps, and websites during a meeting. Improvements to passwordless sign-in using Microsoft Authenticator: For organizations that use Azure AD, users can use the Microsoft Authenticator app to sign in without having to type in usernames and passwords. Additionally, users can sign-in using their preferred email aliases in Azure AD in addition to their User Principal Name (UPN).

For organizations that use Azure AD, users can use the Microsoft Authenticator app to sign in without having to type in usernames and passwords. Additionally, users can sign-in using their preferred email aliases in Azure AD in addition to their User Principal Name (UPN). Dual-pen inking on Surface Hub 2S: Users can whiteboard and collaborate side-by-side on Surface Hub 2S using two Surface Hub 2 Pens. The firmware updates required to enable dual-pen inking will be released with a subsequent update.

Microsoft is also reminding Surface Hub admins that, following the Microsoft Edge team’s announcement on Friday, February 5, 2021, about the end of support for Microsoft Edge Legacy on March 9, 2021. They are encouraging customers to install the new Microsoft Edge browser on all Surface Hub and Surface Hub 2S devices running the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update. The Microsoft Edge Legacy browser will remain the default browser on Surface Hubs until its replacement in a future update later this year.

via DrWindows