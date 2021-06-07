Microsoft announces the roll out Windows 10 Cumulative Update Build 21390.1000

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Cumulative Update Build 21390.1000 (KB5004071). This update does not include any new features and is designed to test Microsoft’s servicing pipeline.
What’s new in Windows 10 Build 21390:
Changes and Improvements
- As part of our ongoing iconography improvements, Task Manager and MSI installers now have new Fluent icons.
- You can now set Windows Terminal Preview as your default terminal emulator on Windows – please see this blog post for details. This requires Windows Terminal Preview version 1.9 (or higher).
Fixes
- We fixed an issue causing the news and interests text on the taskbar to appear blurry on some resolutions and scaling factors.
- We fixed an issue resulting in certain punctuation not being displayed correctly when the display language was Chinese.
- We fixed a svchost.exe crash related to cdp.dll that some Insiders have been experiencing in recent builds.
- We fixed an issue impacting Start reliability in recent flights.
- We fixed an issue where when using dark mode, the text in the File Explorer search box would be black on a black background. Please note this only addresses this dark theme issue in File Explorer, we are continuing to investigate a second issue impacting dark theme when using Search in the taskbar.
- We fixed an issue in recent flights where a folder might not retain keyboard focus after being renamed in File Explorer.
- We fixed an issue resulting in Task Manager showing the incorrect icon for some processes.
- We fixed a second issue causing some devices to fail when updating to this build with error code 0xc1900101. If you continue to receive this error code when attempting to update, please file a new feedback item.
- [ADDED 5/27] We have re-enabled the functionality where if a folder under the Start menu’s all apps list only contains a single item, we will now display that item in place of the folder on the Start menu.
Known issues
- The Windows Camera App currently does not respect the default brightness setting set via the new Camera Settings page.
- We’re investigating an issue where Search results are unexpectedly no longer following dark theme as of recent flights.
- [News and interests] We’re investigating an issue where the flyout may occasionally flash in the top left corner of your screen after clicking the button on your taskbar.
Source: Microsoft
