Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21292 with improvements to news and interests

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21292 (RS_PRERELEASE) to Insiders in the Dev Channel. This build is available for all Insiders in the Dev Channel. This new Insider build brings several improvements to news and interests feature on the taskbar. Microsoft last week announced a brand-new feature called “news and interests” on the Windows taskbar. With this feature, you can get quick access to news and weather that updates throughout the day.

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 21292:

Improvements to news and interests on the taskbar

Thanks for all the feedback on news and interests, which we announced in last week’s blog post. The team has been reading it all! We’re continuing to improve the experience and this week are happy to announce a handful of fixes:

We fixed multiple issues impacting performance and reliability.

We fixed an issue where an empty flyout would be shown after opening news and interests.

We fixed an issue where the text on the taskbar button wasn’t being read by screen readers and some tooltips were missing.

We fixed an issue where news and interests in the taskbar was not displaying correctly when using small taskbar icons.

We fixed an issue where the news and interests button would temporarily show no content.

We fixed an issue where the news and interests flyout would not dismiss by tapping outside the window or again on the taskbar button.

We fixed an issue where the content of the taskbar button would look blurry.

We fixed an issue where news and interests would not show fresh content after toggling the background apps setting.

We fixed an issue where the flyout would not dismiss when you hover off the right edge.

We fixed an issue where it was not possible to navigate into the flyout using keyboard.

We fixed an issue where the news and interests taskbar setting would be reset to show icon and text after updating to a new windows version.

With news and interests on the Windows taskbar, not only do you get quick access to the latest headlines and weather, but you also get real-time traffic conditions and alerts that update throughout the day. If you click on the Traffic card, you’ll see details on the traffic alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic times between nearby cities with a bigger map experience.

We also wanted to take a moment and talk a little more in detail about the weather experience that news and interests on the Windows taskbar provides. Current weather conditions are shown to you directly on the taskbar, so that you can stay up to date on weather conditions at a glance. The weather information displayed on the taskbar updates throughout the day, so that you see an accurate visual representation of current weather conditions in your location, along with the temperature. You can change the location of the weather you see by clicking on the three dots on the Weather card and then clicking Edit location. It’s easy to click through for the forecast, too—just click on the Weather card to see an immersive weather experience with accurate, state-of-the-art forecasts, on interactive, animated maps that make the weather easy to understand, along with timely news for severe weather events.

When you click the Weather card, you’ll see a full-page view of the weather, with details such as the current ‘feels like’ temperature, wind, and humidity level, along with hourly predictions for the day’s temperature and chances of precipitation, so you can plan your day. For those who really like to plan ahead, we also show a quick view of the 10-day forecast to help if, for example, you have some outdoors errands to run in the coming week.

Our forecasts are powered by radar images that are augmented by social, spatial, and temporal data processed by deep learning in our neural weather model. These forecasts reflect small topographical variances in your specific area so you can get forecasts for your street, not your county, with predictions on a minute-to-minute basis.

If you want to dive deeper beyond the weather summary, scroll down to see a rich, interactive map of predicted weather conditions over time in your area, powered by Bing Maps and MSN Weather predictions. You can change views and zoom in to your specific location to see animations over time of the predicted temperature, precipitation, wind, and more. For users in the U.S., the map also provides detailed views of severe weather events such as winter storms, wildfires, and hurricanes.

As a reminder, news and interests is currently available to a subset of Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel right now. Managing the rollout of features like this allows us to quickly identify issues that may impact performance and reliability. We plan to evolve this experience over time, so please let us know what you think and how we can make it better through Feedback Hub (go to Desktop Environment > News and interests). The team is excited to hear what you think!

IMPORTANT NOTE: This feature is currently only available to Windows Insiders in United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and India. This feature also requires the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser (Stable) to be installed on your PC. We are also testing different variations of this experience so some Insiders may see a different experience than others.

Changes and Improvements

Based on feedback, we’re updating Settings > System > Sounds to now display a message when microphone permissions have been turned off for the whole system or for all apps, with a link to the microphone privacy settings page.

Fixes

We’re continuing to work on improving x64 emulation on ARM64 thanks to your feedback. This build fixes issues in several apps, including crashes in Zwift, Serif Affinity Photo, and Your Phone as well as blank pages in Steam.

We fixed an issue resulting in an increase in Insiders seeing a message saying “Critical Error: Your Start menu isn’t work” in recent builds.

We fixed an issue from the last two builds where explorer.exe / the Windows shell was hanging and or crashing, particularly after interacting with audio/video.

We fixed an issue where NTFS was logging false positive torn write events.

We fixed an issue resulting in Microsoft Teams and certain other apps unexpectedly displaying as just “Program” (instead of the app name) in Task Manager’s Startup tab.

We fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to sort processes in Task Manager by Status.

We fixed an issue that could result in not seeing notifications following WIN + Shift + S shortly after clean installing or resetting your PC.

We fixed an issue from the previous build where when Xbox Game Bar was launched from Start or via the Windows key + G when using a text editor, the computer might appear unresponsive.

We fixed an issue where when using Windows with scaling greater than 100% in recent builds, if you opened and closed Task View, open windows would appear unexpectedly large in the transition back to the desktop.

We fixed an issue where typing “-“ on a number pad when using the Japanese IME wasn’t taking into consideration whether the IME was in full width or half width mode.

We fixed an issue where Hanja word conversion with the Korean IME wasn’t working in Excel when the Korean Language pack for Office was installed.

Known issues