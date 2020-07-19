Microsoft releases an update to fix the Windows 10 blue screen issue involving Thunderbolt docks

Some users running Windows 10 version 2004 (Windows 10 May 2020 Update) on their PCs faced blue screen error when plugging or unplugging a Thunderbolt dock. In May, Intel and Microsoft found the incompatibility issues causing this blue screen error. All Windows 10 PCs with at least one Thunderbolt port, Kernel DMA Protection enabled and Windows Hypervisor Platform disabled were affected by this issue. To protect users from blue screen errors, Microsoft stopped the roll-out of Windows 10 Version 2004 to these users.

Microsoft has recently released the new KB4565503 update that fixes this Thunderbolt dock blue screen issue. Since the issue is resolved, the safeguard hold has been removed. If you are running a Windows 10 PC with Thunderbolt dock connected, you can now download the Windows 10 version 2004 update (Windows 10 May 2020 Update) through Windows Update.