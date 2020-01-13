Windows 7 will become unsupported tomorrow, but with nearly 400 million Windows 7 PC users still out there it remains a massive market.

Last week Google announced that it will continue supporting Google Chrome on Windows 7 for at least another 18 months, and will consider extending this further then.

Now Microsoft has told Neowin that they plan to offer the same level of support with their new Chromium-based browser, continuing to offer the browser at least till the 15th July 2021.

This is particularly good news since browsers are the main attack surface for internet-based malware, and while having an up to date browser does not protect against all attacks it is much better than the alternative.

Will any of our readers continue using Windows 7 after tomorrow? Let us know below.