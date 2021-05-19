If you find Microsoft’s current Together Mode themes for Microsoft Teams somewhat uninspiring, we have good news for you.

You will soon be able to create your own setting, according to the Microsoft 365 roadmap.

Microsoft writes:

Microsoft Teams: Together Mode Extensibility

Build your own scenes that elevate your meeting experience. We believe that by making Together Mode extensible, creators can create immersive scenes and users can go beyond simple video conferencing. Started building your scenes by going to the Developer Portal for Microsoft Teams.

The feature promises to make Together Mode much more fun and engaging, and we cant wait to see what developers can come up with, with our expectations only tempered by knowing that Teams is ultimately intended for corporate use.

What scene would our readers want to replicate? Let us know below.

via onMSFT