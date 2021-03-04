Microsoft Whiteboard for Android is now available in the Google Play Store as a Public Preview.

Microsoft Whiteboard provides a freeform intelligent canvas where teams can ideate, create, and collaborate visually via the cloud. Designed for touch, type & pen, it lets you write or draw as smoothly as you would with ink, you can even type in text or add sticky notes to express your thoughts.

The app is designed to enhance teamwork by allowing all team members to edit the canvas in real time, no matter where they are. And all your work stays safe in the cloud, ready to be picked back up from another location or device.

The app complements and can interact with Microsoft Whiteboard for Windows 10 and iOS. At present, it appears to need an enterprise Microsoft 365 account.

Find it in the Google Play Store here.

via Alumia