Microsoft Whiteboard for Windows 10 has been updated with an important new feature and general bug fixes and performance improvements.

Taking the app to Version 20.10113.4716.0., the update makes it possible for the Whiteboard app to automatically title your board using your meeting title. Also, it offers regular bug fixes and quality improvements. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

When inviting a meeting to your Whiteboard, Whiteboard will automatically title your board using your meeting title.

This update also includes regular bug fixes and quality improvements.

Microsoft recently added an important new feature, which lets you add lists, note grids alongside Word, PowerPoint documents, PDFs, images, and templates.

If you’re not a fan of Windows 10 store apps, you can also check out the Microsoft Whiteboard web app and it’s available across devices, no install required.

You can download and install the Microsoft Whiteboard app on your Windows 10 PC from this link, or you can go to Microsoft Store and check for updates.