Microsoft Waves Off Fee for Indie Devs, Rolls Out Major Store Upgrades - Check Details Here

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

On May 19, Microsoft announced a major update to the Microsoft Store, slashing fees and expanding tools to support app developers. Starting next month, individual developers can publish apps for free—no credit card or onboarding fee required. Microsoft becomes the first major digital store to waive this cost globally.

The new Microsoft Store FastTrack program targets companies yet to publish apps, offering waived fees and direct support for app submission and certification. Microsoft also upgraded its certification pipeline with faster reviews, detailed crash logs, and free hosting for privacy policies.

Also read: Microsoft Edge Is Finally Testing New Sorting Options For Favorites

For user acquisition, Microsoft launched a Web Installer that improves install conversion from any browser, even on enterprise-managed devices. Store listings now show in Windows Search, and app discovery benefits from smarter, intent-based search.

Enterprise support grows too, with Intune integration now covering Win32 and AI apps. Microsoft’s App Campaigns program—previously in testing—opens to all developers soon, helping drive installs with built-in analytics.

Lastly, Partner Center gained expanded acquisition and health reports, showing success rates, user aborts, crash rates, and more. These updates reflect Microsoft’s push to make the Store more open, accessible, and effective for app growth.