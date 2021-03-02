Microsoft Viva Connections will be available for free to all SharePoint customers

Last month, Microsoft announced Microsoft Viva, a new employee experience platform to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery in a single place. Viva Connections is one of the four Microsoft Viva modules.

Microsoft Viva Connections provides a personalized gateway to digital workplace where employees can access internal communications and company resources like policies and benefits and participate in communities like employee resource groups, all from a single customizable app in Microsoft Teams.

At Ignite 2021, Microsoft today announced that Viva Connections will be available to all customers as part of their existing Microsoft 365 and SharePoint license. If a user has access to SharePoint, Viva Connections will be accessible at no additional costs.

Microsoft today also announced that the Teams desktop experience for Viva Connections is starting to rollout and will be generally available to all customers by the end of March. The mobile experience for Viva Connections will be available in Teams in the summer of 2021.

Source: Microsoft