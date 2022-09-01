Microsoft updates Windows Subsystem for Linux

Microsoft has pushed an update to Windows Subsystem for Android for Windows Insiders on all Channels in the US and Japan, adding some significant changes and fixes. The changes include improved general input issues, networking, windowing, security and reliability, and more. The updated Windows Subsystem for Android comes with version number 2207.40000.8.0. You can read the complete official changelog below.

You can learn more about what’s new in the latest version of Windows Subsystem for Android in the official changelog below.

Changelog

Microsoft will continue to update Windows Subsystem for Android to make sure that Android apps run better on the Windows platform. You can read the complete official blog post here. Meanwhile, if you are having issues with Windows Subsystem for Android, you can file feedback via Feedback Hub under Apps > Windows Subsystem for Android.