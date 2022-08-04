Microsoft released Edge v104 to Beta Channel users almost a month ago, bringing not-so-important changes for consumers. But yesterday’s feature update to Edge v104 was indeed an important one. Microsoft rolled out Edge 104.0.1293.44 to Beta Channel users, adding some security enhancements when you do web surfing.

The privacy page on the Setting will now include Basic as the new default option, which will apply added security protection to the less visited sites. You can find the Setting by navigating to the edge://settings/ privacy. Edge 104.0.1293.44 includes no other changes except for the new security enhancement. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Microsoft Edge 104.0.1293.44 changelog

What Microsoft introduces in the Dev and Beta Channel will highly likely be available in the Stable Edge sometime in the future. It means the new security enhancement will likely be available in the future to the general public.

In other Edge-related news, Microsoft recently released Edge Dev 105.0.1336.2, adding a couple of new features, including a Narrator that will announce a ‘banner’ on the ‘Learn more’ link in the browser, support for a management policy from Chromium to control. Apart from that, the latest Microsoft Edge Dev build comes with a good set of improvements and bug fixes.

To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Beta and Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.