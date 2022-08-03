Microsoft has pushed an update to its Edge web browser for Dev Channel users. New Microsoft Edge Dev 105.0.1336.2 adds a couple of new features, including a Narrator that will announce a ‘banner’ on the ‘Learn more’ link in the browser, support for a management policy from Chromium to control. Apart from that, the latest Microsoft Edge Dev build comes with a good set of improvements and bug fixes. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about all the changes introduced in the update.

This is Microsoft’s first Edge Dev build this month. The software giant releases new Edge Dev build every week to introduce new features, fixes, and changes. It will soon finish the Edge Dev 105 development and move to Edge 106.

Microsoft’s last Edge Dev build also introduced new features, including a new button in the PDF toolbar to share Documents and a mute indicator on tabs when the browser is muted in the volume mixer. Additionally, it added improved reliability and bug fixes. You can learn more about Edge Dev 105.0.1329.1 here.

If you want to try these new features before Beta and stable channel users, you can download Microsoft Edge Dev here from the Official Edge Insider website. To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.

