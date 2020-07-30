Microsoft Translator for iOS updated with new Language ID feature and more

Microsoft today released a new update for Microsoft Translator app on Apple App Store. This update comes with the new Language ID feature, new UI for different speech mode navigation, and more. Find the full change log below.
What’s new in Version 20.6.3.24:
- Language ID feature for speech translation – “auto” mode
- Pick two languages and the app will listen for both
- After each utterance, the mic will automatically re-activate for the next utterance
- New user interface to navigate between different speech modes
- Swipe or tap on each label to move between the three modes: single, auto, and split
- Set your text-to-speech playback speed directly from the speech screen
- Support for 11 new locales
- Bug fixes and general improvements.
Download the Microsoft Translator update here from Apple App Store.
