Microsoft has pushed an update to its Windows 10 task management app, Microsoft To Do. Taking the app to version 2.33.2012.4001, the update adds the ability to quickly jump to the desired smartlist by right-clicking the To Do application from the taskbar and start menu. The update also includes bug fixes and performance improvements. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Another boost to your productivity! You can now quickly jump to your desired smartlist on right-clicking the To Do application from the taskbar and the start menu.

We’ve fixed the order in which tasks show up in My Day when they are added in bulk from any list.

We’ve made a few other bug fixes around narrator announcements for tasks in the Planned smartlist and keyboard accessibility issues in the My Day Suggestions pane.

You can download the latest version of Microsoft To Do app from the below link, or you can visit Microsoft Store to install the app.