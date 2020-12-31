Microsoft has pushed an update to its Windows 10 task management app, Microsoft To Do. The update adds improvement to the sync process, which will give you a seamless in-app and cross-device experience. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

The app sync process has been improved to give you a seamless in-app and cross-device experience.

You can download the latest version of Microsoft To Do app from the below link, or you can visit Microsoft Store to install the app.