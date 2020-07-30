Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft To Do for Android has received an update. Taking the app to Version 2.23.163, the update brings a lot of bug fixes and no new features.

With the latest version of Microsoft To Do has removed the unnecessary autofill suggestions which come during task creation, making the experience cleaner than what it was previously. The update includes bug fixes to improve talkback announcement for navigation behavior, “Important” smart list. Better split-screen support is another highlight of this update. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

1. We have removed the unnecessary autofill suggestions which come during task creation

2. Bug fix to improve the talkback announcement for navigation behavior

3. Bug fix to improve the “Important” smart list

4. Bug fix to provide better split-screen support

You can download and install Microsoft To Do app from the below link. Alternatively, you can head over to the Google Play Store and search for the app.