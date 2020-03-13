Microsoft pushed a new update to its task management app, Microsoft To Do for Android. Taking the app to Version 2.13.151, the update brings some UI improvements, syncing improvements, and a fix for a couple of issues. The latest update will also display clickable links in your email preview for your flagged email tasks. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

We’re constantly working on our sync, and we’ve made a lot of improvements in this update.

We made some UI adjustments to our list view, task view and various sections.

We fixed an accessibility issue where the rich entry buttons weren’t visible in landscape mode.

We’ll now display the links and make them clickable in your email preview for your flagged email tasks.

We fixed an issue where your app could become unresponsive.

Microsoft recently added support for push notifications in personal accounts in Microsoft To Do for iOS app. Another cool feature that the To Do app recently got is the ability to print lists, the feature is available both on Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 and Microsoft To Do for Android.

You can download and install the Microsoft To Do app from this link, or you can head over to Google Play Store and search for the app.