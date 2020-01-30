Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 has received an update. Taking the app to Version 2.10.2001.28002, the update brings a number of important bug fixes, improvements, and no noteworthy new features.

The update brings a fix for an issue with printing lists, dark mode contrast issues, and more. The update also improved the announcements of search results. You can see the changelog below.

Changelog

In this update we worked on a few small fixes such as fixing an issue with printing when your list was off screen and making sure you can add tasks to your new list as soon as you create it.

We also made lots of accessibility fixes:

We added announcements for actions such as list deletion, list group creation and list emoji change.

We fixed some dark mode contrast issues.

We improved the announcements of search results.

You can download and install Microsoft To Do app on your Windows 10 PC from here, or you can go to Microsoft Store and search for the app.