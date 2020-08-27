Windows 10 and iOS Microsoft To Do apps get updated

Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft To Do has received a new update on both iOS and Windows 10.

With the latest version 2.25.2008.19002 of the Microsoft To Do app installed on your PC, you’ll now see big tasks loading much quicker as Microsoft has added performance improvements to the update. Beyond that, the update brings no new features and bug fixes. iOS users, on the other hand, get bug fixes for issues related to “Planned List” filters, accessibility, and no new features. You can read the full official changelog below.

Microsoft To Do Update changelog for Windows 10

We’ve taken another step towards increasing your productivity. Big lists with a lot of tasks should load much quicker now with our recent performance enhancements.

Microsoft To Do Update changelog for iOS

1. Fixed issues related to “Planned List” filters 2. Fixed some accessibility bugs

You can download Microsoft task management app on your Windows 10 PC or iOS device from the below links. Alternatively, you can head over to Microsoft Store or App Store to and search for the app.