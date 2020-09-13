Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft To Do has received a new update on iOS. Taking the app to version 2.26, the update brings the ability to seamlessly navigate to the task details from tasks created in Outlook app. Beyond that, the update also includes fixes for the login and other issues, improvement to the VoiceOver experience. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Now you can seamlessly navigate to task details from tasks created in Outlook app.

We have made fixes related to Login Issues.

There are some accessibility bug fixes to improve the VoiceOver experience.

You can download and install Microsoft To Do app on your iOS device from the below link, or you can visit the App Store and search for the app.