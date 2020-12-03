Microsoft has pushed an update to the Microsoft To Do app for Android, Windows 10. The new update brings new features, improvements, and fixes. However, the new features are available only on the latest version of the Windows 10 Microsoft To Do app. You can see the full official changelog below.

Microsoft To Do update(Windows 10)

The latest version of Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 now lets you quickly jump to your desired smartlist by right-clicking the To Do application from the taskbar and the start menu. The latest version of the app also includes bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Another boost to your productivity! You can now quickly jump to your desired smartlist on right-clicking the To Do application from the taskbar and the start menu.

We’ve fixed the order in which tasks show up in My Day when they are added in bulk from any list.

We’ve made a few other bug fixes around narrator announcements for tasks in the Planned smartlist and keyboard accessibility issues in the My Day Suggestions pane.

Microsoft To Do update(Android)

The latest version of Microsoft To Do for Android includes no new features, but you get bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

In this version, we have made improvements in the talkback behaviour, along with other bug fixes.

You can download the latest version of Microsoft’s task management app from the below link, or you can visit Google Play Store/ Microsoft Store to install the app.