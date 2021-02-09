Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft To Do for Android has received an update. Taking the app version to 2.37.179, the update brings fixes for a number of issues, improvements, and no new features. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

We have fixed the bug with the daily planning reminders setting as well, now you can turn OFF this setting if you don’t want daily planning reminders.

In this release, we have fixed extra lines issues in notes

We have improved the issue with checkboxes while printing a list

There are app crash, sync improvements, accessibility, and talkback fixes as well.

You can download the latest version of the Microsoft To Do app from the below link, or you can visit Google Play Store to install the app.