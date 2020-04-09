Microsoft pushed a new update to its task management app on Android, Microsoft To Do. Taking the app to Version 2.15.153, the update introduces a couple of new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

We’ve added the option to add new tasks to the top. Choose your preference in settings.

We now scale the Suggestions button if you’re using a large font size.

We fixed scrolling issues when you edited a long note.

If you delete a task on your tablet, we’ll now close the detail view.

We made many other small fixes and improvements.

Microsoft recently added support for push notifications in personal accounts in Microsoft To Do for iOS app. Another cool feature that the To Do app recently got is the ability to print lists, the feature is available both on Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 and Microsoft To Do for Android.

You can download and install Microsoft’s task management app on your Android smartphone from this link. Alternatively, you can click on the below link to install the app.